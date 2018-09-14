EuroPython 2018
In July I took the train up to beautiful Edinburgh to attend the EuroPython 2018 conference. Despite using Python professionally for almost 8 years, this was my first experience of a Python conference. The schedule was packed, and it was challenging deciding what talks to attend, but I had a great time and enjoyed the strong community feeling of the event. We even went for a group run around Holyrood Park and Arthur’s Seat, which I hope is included in the schedule for future years.
Now that the videos of the talks have all been published, I wanted to share my personal highlights, and list the talks I saw during and since the conference. I still haven’t caught up on everything I wanted to see, so I’ve also included my watch list. First, here’s the full playlist of talks from the conference
Here are my top picks from the talks I either attended or have watched since:
- Stephane Wirtel - What’s new in Python 3.7
- Hynek Schlawack - How to Write Deployment friendly Applications
- Nicole Harris - PyPI: Past, Present and Future
- Raphael Pierzina - The Challenges of Maintaining a Popular Open Source Project
- Sarah Bird - The Web is Terrifying! Using the PyData stack to spy on the spies
- Doug Hellmann - reno - A New Way to Manage Release Notes
I also wanted to highlight the following lightning talks:
Here is a list of the other talks I either attended at the conference or have watched since:
- David Beazley - Die Threads
- Yury Selivanov - asyncio in Python 3.7 and 3.8
- Łukasz Kąkol - Pythonic code vs performance
- Romain Dorgueil - Using Bonobo, Airflow and Grafana to visualize your business
- Almar Klein - Let’s embrace WebAssembly!
- Pascal van Kooten - When to use Machine Learning: Tips, Tricks and Warnings
- Bernat Gabor - Standardize Testing in Python
- James Saryerwinnie - Debugging Your Code with Data Visualization
- Mark Smith - More Than You Ever Wanted To Know About Python Functions
- Neil Gall - System testing with Pytest, Docker, and Flask
- Sven Hendrik Haase - Rust and Python - Oxidize Your Snake
- Becky Smith - Python 2 is dead! Drag your old code into the modern age
- Anastasiia Tymoshchuk - How to develop your project from an idea to architecture design
- Marco Buttu - White Mars living far away from any form of life
- Mika Boström, Alexander Schmolck - Marge: A bot for better Git’ing
- Dougal Matthews - 10 years of EuroPython and the Python community
- Ines Montani - How to Ignore Most Startup Advice and Build a Decent Software Business
- Ian Ozsvald - Citizen Science with Python
- Alec MacQueen - Python and GraphQL
- Alexandre Figura - Integration Tests with Super Powers
- Lightning talks on Wednesday, July 25
- Lightning talks on Thursday, July 26
- Lightning talks on Friday, July 27
Here’s my list of talks I have yet to watch:
- Victor Stinner - Python 3: ten years later
- Nina Zakharenko - Code Review Skills for Pythonistas
- Guillaume Gelin - PEP 557* versus the world
- Ed Singleton - Autism in development
- Hrafn Eiriksson - Asyncio in production
- Emmanuel Leblond - Trio: A pythonic way to do async programming
- Elisabetta Bergamini - Bad hotel again? Find your perfect match!
- Steve Barnes - Why develop a CLI Command Line Interface first?
- Lynn Root - asyncio in Practice: We Did It Wrong
- Alex Grönholm - Automating testing and deployment with Github and Travis
Were you at EuroPython 2018? Let me know if you have any favourite talks that aren’t already on my list! I’m keen to attend again next year, if my travel schedule allows for it.